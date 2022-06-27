Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Gap Down to $100.14

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $100.14, but opened at $97.89. Endava shares last traded at $99.07, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,864,000 after purchasing an additional 328,712 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after purchasing an additional 428,558 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Endava by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Endava by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,835,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

