Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Insider Acquires £376,040 in Stock

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) insider Karen Simon purchased 34,000 shares of Energean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,106 ($13.55) per share, with a total value of £376,040 ($460,607.55).

Shares of Energean stock opened at GBX 1,153 ($14.12) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38. Energean plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 599.50 ($7.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,437 ($17.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,278.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,095.96.

ENOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.37) target price on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Energean from GBX 1,430 ($17.52) to GBX 1,540 ($18.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

