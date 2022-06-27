EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Shares of ENS stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $100.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About EnerSys (Get Rating)
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnerSys (ENS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.