EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $100.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

