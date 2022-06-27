Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 42,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

