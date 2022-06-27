Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPZM. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Epizyme stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $1.48. 41,884,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 614.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Epizyme by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

