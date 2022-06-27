Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

EPZM stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,884,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,339. The firm has a market cap of $244.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.30. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 614.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Epizyme by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,586,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,807 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Epizyme by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,267,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Epizyme by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

