Equalizer (EQZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million

Equalizer (EQZ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $29,274.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00184235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00050746 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.