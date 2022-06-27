Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Cut to Underperform at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) was downgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$5.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$9.25. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.03% from the company’s previous close.
EQX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.28.
CVE:EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.
About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
