Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 27th (BB, BHB, CAL, CAMP, CBU, CHUY, EPR, EPZM, HHC, LAD)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, June 27th:
BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
