Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 27th (BB, BHB, CAL, CAMP, CBU, CHUY, EPR, EPZM, HHC, LAD)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, June 27th:

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

