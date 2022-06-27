Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 27th (BB, BHB, CAL, CAMP, CBU, CHUY, EPR, EPZM, HHC, LAD)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, June 27th:

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

