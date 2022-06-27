Erin Mcsweeney Sells 1,273 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $10.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $505.66. 3,906,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $495.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $474.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 87,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.