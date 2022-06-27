EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target Lowered to €167.00 at UBS Group

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from €173.00 ($182.11) to €167.00 ($175.79) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($205.26) to €190.00 ($200.00) in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

ESLOY traded up $2.87 on Monday, reaching $77.97. 45,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,814. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

