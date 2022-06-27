EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target Lowered to €167.00 at UBS Group

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from €173.00 ($182.11) to €167.00 ($175.79) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($205.26) to €190.00 ($200.00) in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

ESLOY traded up $2.87 on Monday, reaching $77.97. 45,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,814. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

