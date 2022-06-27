Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.85.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.