F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of FSTX opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11.

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 356,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

