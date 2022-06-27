Family Legacy Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,040 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Sealed Air by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.71. 7,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

About Sealed Air (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.