Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $296,000.

Shares of FDVV traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,897. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

