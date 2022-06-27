Financial Contrast: Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shutterstock and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shutterstock presently has a consensus price target of $118.33, indicating a potential upside of 106.44%. Given Shutterstock’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shutterstock and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $773.41 million 2.69 $91.88 million $2.38 24.08 Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 11.27% 22.22% 12.53% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -0.49%

Summary

Shutterstock beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition (Get Rating)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

