First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Head-To-Head Contrast

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Acceptance and FG Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $285.25 million 0.22 -$1.23 million ($0.17) -9.82 FG Financial Group $7.59 million 1.29 -$8.51 million ($2.53) -0.59

First Acceptance has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FG Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Acceptance and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance -2.27% -6.68% -1.94% FG Financial Group N/A -72.86% -22.84%

Volatility & Risk

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FG Financial Group beats First Acceptance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

FG Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

