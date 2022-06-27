First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires 300 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.01. 472,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,727,676. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.