First Citizens Financial Corp Has $1.56 Million Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. iShares US Utilities ETF comprises 1.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of IDU stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $84.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $94.22.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.