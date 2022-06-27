First Citizens Financial Corp Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,947,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,985,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after purchasing an additional 301,840 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST remained flat at $$50.59 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

