First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 610 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 5.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,724,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,358. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average of $104.01.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

