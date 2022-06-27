First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 630 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,365,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.28. 123,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,711,387. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

