First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley to C$34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.04.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$25.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$34.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.10. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.156508 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

