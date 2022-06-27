First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Bought by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.65% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFTY opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.