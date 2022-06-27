First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 4.5% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.81 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $48.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

