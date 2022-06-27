FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

FSV stock opened at C$158.50 on Monday. FirstService has a 52-week low of C$145.76 and a 52-week high of C$256.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The stock has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$157.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$184.88.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 6.4885561 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$209.40.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

