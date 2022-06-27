Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of FLNT remained flat at $$1.13 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 380,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,293. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 35.3% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,198 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fluent by 831.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 281,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 251,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluent in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluent by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 39,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

