Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of FLNT remained flat at $$1.13 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 380,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,293. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Fluent (Get Rating)
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluent (FLNT)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.