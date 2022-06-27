Flux Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Flux has a market cap of $107.66 million and $5.66 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00303444 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00082149 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00070167 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003359 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 237,245,555 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

