Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Sold by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 201,718 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Forestar Group worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOR. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 411,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 918.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 44,239 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 40,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

FOR traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.22. 461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $707.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

About Forestar Group (Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.