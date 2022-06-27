Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 678,146 shares.The stock last traded at $138.83 and had previously closed at $138.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The business had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 157.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 133.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

