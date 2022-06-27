Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.03.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN stock opened at $299.37 on Monday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.94. The stock has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

