Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,261,136,000 after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $2,784,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $544.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $491.18 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $543.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $573.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

