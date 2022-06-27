Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $12.81 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 280,575 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $62,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.86.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $361.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

