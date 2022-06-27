Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after buying an additional 2,640,593 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $83,965,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 350.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,086,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,086,000 after buying an additional 1,623,310 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC opened at $40.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

