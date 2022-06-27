Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $42.43 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 3.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $42,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in CME Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.73.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $210.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.42. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

