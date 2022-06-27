Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,459 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $124.04 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $340.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.80 and a 200 day moving average of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

