Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in V.F. by 9.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. Barclays cut their price target on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $48.01 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

