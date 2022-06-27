Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 1,308 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $85.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is 96.91%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.