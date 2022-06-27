Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 39,442 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,442 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $96.15. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

