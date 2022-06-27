Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 80,628 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,628 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 24.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.0% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.88.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $158.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

