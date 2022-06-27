Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $418.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.58. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.