Furucombo (COMBO) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $279,661.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00180550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00066897 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,810,925 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

