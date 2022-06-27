FYDcoin Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $781,202.88 and approximately $1,911.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000500 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 620,376,048 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

