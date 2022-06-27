General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,395 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of General Mills by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 60,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.30.

GIS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.57. 20,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,247. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

