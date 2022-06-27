General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Raised by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 1.4% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $34.90 on Monday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

