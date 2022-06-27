Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 740 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($9.06) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 580 ($7.10) price target on Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 461 ($5.65) to GBX 770 ($9.43) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.74) price objective on Glencore in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.96) price objective on Glencore in a report on Monday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 609.09 ($7.46).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 446.25 ($5.47) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 493.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 455.26. The company has a market cap of £58.65 billion and a PE ratio of 14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 290.96 ($3.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

