Goldcoin (GLC) Price Up 74.1% Over Last Week

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 45.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 74.1% against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $715,834.46 and $2,377.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00027769 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00269704 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004242 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001001 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

