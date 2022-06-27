Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Lowered to $120.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.71.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 314.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,472 shares of company stock worth $6,409,944. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after acquiring an additional 67,147 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,164,000 after buying an additional 36,228 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000.

About Goosehead Insurance (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.