Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Up 6.3%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.55. 20,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,130,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

