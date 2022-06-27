Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.00 Per Share

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) declared a special dividend on Monday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous special dividend of $1.00.

Griffon has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Griffon has a payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Griffon to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

GFF traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 483,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. Griffon has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $33.38.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.93. Griffon had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Griffon will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Griffon by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,642,000 after acquiring an additional 90,502 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

